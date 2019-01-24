Livingston: Cardiff City's Ciaron Brown signs on loan

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: St Johnstone 1-0 Livingston

Livingston have confirmed the loan signing of Cardiff City centre-back Ciaron Brown, who was on the bench for Wednesday's defeat at St Johnstone.

Brown, 21, an unused substitute in Perth, travelled to Portugal with the Scottish Premiership side during the winter break and impressed.

He been signed as cover for regular defensive trio of Craig Halkett, Declan Gallagher and Alan Lithgow.

"Ciaron is a centre half who likes to defend first," said manager Gary Holt.

"He comes highly recommended and we are delighted he has choose to come up to Livingston to enhance his development."

Brown has yet to make his senior debut for the English Premier League side.