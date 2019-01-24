Christian Doidge: Forest Green striker 'damaged' by Bolton loan, says Mark Cooper

Christian Doidge was originally set to make his loan move to Bolton permanent in the January transfer window

Forest Green Rovers striker Christian Doidge has been "damaged" by his loan spell at Bolton, says boss Mark Cooper.

Doidge was recalled by his parent club this month when a registration embargo at Bolton saw the collapse of his proposed permanent move.

"I think it would have taken the edge off anyone the dilemma he found himself in," Cooper said.

"To have a deal you thought you were getting taken away in such ridiculous circumstances takes some getting over."

Doidge was set to make a seven-figure move to the Trotters when the deal was originally agreed in August.

But after his recall, Forest Green chairman Dale Vince claimed Bolton had no means with which to honour it.

The 26-year-old scored twice in just his third match back at Forest Green as they beat Grimsby 3-0 in League Two on Tuesday.

"I think it (the move to Bolton) might have damaged him a little bit," Cooper told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"Going to a team where he wasn't getting any chances, all he was doing was basically chasing and running, it was all about damage limitation really.

"But, the strength of his character was there for all to see on Tuesday and he bounced back with two typical Christian Doidge goals."