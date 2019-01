Scottish Championship ins and outs - January 2019

From the section

The winter transfer window closes at midnight on Thursday, but what business has each Scottish Championship club done so far this month?

Alloa Athletic

In: Jordan Kirkpatrick, midfielder (St Mirren). Loan: Jack Aitchison, forward (Celtic); Jack Hamilton, forward (Livingston).

Out: Greig Spence, forward (Arbroath). Loan ended: Jake Hastie, midfielder (Motherwell).

Ayr United

In: Aaron Muirhead, defender (Falkirk).

Out: None permanent. Loan: Craig McGuffie, midfielder (Raith Rovers); David Ferguson, defender (Dumbarton).

Dundee United

In: Cammy Smith, forward (St Mirren, undisclosed); Ian Harkes, midfielder (DC United); Morgaro Gomis, midfielder (Sur Club); Aidan Nesbitt, midfielder (MK Dons). Loan: Charlie Seaman, defender (Bournemouth).

Out: Craig Curran, forward (Dundee); Scott Allardice, midfielder. Loan: William Edjenguele, defender (Falkirk); Lewis Toshney, defender (Brechin City); Declan Glass, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Archie Thomas, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Louis Appere, forward (Broughty Athletic); Josh Donaldson, goalkeeper (Civil Service Strollers).

Dunfermline Athletic

In: Ryan Scully, goalkeeper (Greenock Morton).

Out: Allan Johnston, manager. Loan ended: Malaury Martin, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Aidan Keena, forward (Heart of Midlothian).

Falkirk

In: Abdul Osman, midfielder (Lamia); Ross MacLean, midfielder (Motherwell); Ciaran McKenna, defender (Duke University). Loan: Shayne Lavery, forward (Everton); Harry Burgoyne, goalkeeper (Wolverhampton Wanderers); Mark Waddington, midfielder (Stoke City); William Edjenguele, defender (Dundee United); Davis Keillor-Dunn, midfielder (Ross County).

Out: Mustapha Dumbuya, defender (Phoenix Rising); Marky Munro, defender (St Johnstone); Aaron Muirhead, defender (Ayr United); Tom Dallison, defender (Crawley Town); Prince Buaben, midfielder; Dennon Lewis, forward. Loan ended: Marcus Haber, forward (Dundee); Ruben Sammut, midfielder (Chelsea); Andy Irving, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian).

Greenock Morton

In: Dylan Dykes, midfielder (Ross County). Loan: Robby McCrorie, goalkeeper (Rangers); Andrew Dallas, forward (Rangers).

Out: Ryan Scully, goalkeeper (Dunfermline Athletic); Daniel Farrell, goalkeeper (Largs Thistle); Connor Bell, forward; Ruaridh Langan, midfielder. Loan ended: Scott Tiffoney, midfielder (Livingston); Ross MacLean, midfielder (Motherwell). Loan: Ben Armour, forward (Dumbarton); Shaun Rodgers, forward (Albion Rovers).

Inverness Caledonian Thistle

In: Kevin McHattie, defender (Derry City); Darren McCauley, midfielder (Coleraine). Loan: Anthony McDonald, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian).

Out: None. Loan: Daniel Hoban, goalkeeper (Forfar Athletic).

Partick Thistle

In: Steven Saunders, defender (Livingston); Ally Roy, forward (Derry City); Gary Harkins, midfielder (Queen of the South); Joe Cardle, midfielder (Fylde). Loan: Steven Anderson, defender (St Johnstone); Conor Hazard, goalkeeper (Celtic); Lewis Mansell, forward (Blackburn Rovers).

Out: Chris Erskine, midfielder (Partick Thistle, undisclosed); Jai Quitongo, forward; Brice Ntambwe, midfielder. Loan ended: Daniel Jefferies, defender (Dundee); Tam Scobbie, defender (Dundee United). Loan: Niall Keown, defender (Partick Thistle); Mouhamed Niang, midfielder (Cumnock).

Queen of the South

In: Nicky Low, midfielder (Derry City). Loan: Barry Maguire, defender (Motherwell).

Out: Gary Harkins, midfielder (Partick Thistle). Loan: Callum Semple, defender (Sheffield United); Adam Frizzell, midfielder (Kilmarnock).

Ross County

In: Lewis Spence, midfielder (Dundee); Kenny van der Weg, defender (Roeselare); Callum Semple, defender (Sheffield United); Danny Armstrong, midfielder (Raith Rovers). Loan: Andrew Boyle, defender (Preston North End).

Out: Dylan Dykes, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Stelios Demetriou, defender (Macclesfield Town); Tony Dingwall, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Ryan Dow, forward (Edinburgh City). Loan: Davis Keillor-Dunn, midfielder (Falkirk); Russell Dingwall, midfielder (Stenhousemuir).