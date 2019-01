Scottish League One ins and outs - January 2019

The winter transfer window closes at midnight on Thursday, but what business has each Scottish League One club done so far this month?

Remember, you can check out all the day's rumours in today's gossip column.

Airdrieonians

In: None permanent. Loan: Josh Campbell, midfielder (Hibernian); Declan Glass, midfielder (Dundee United).

Out: None permanent. Loan: Joao Vitoria, forward (Stranraer); David Wilson (Whitehill Welfare); Cammy Russell, forward (East Kilbride).

Arbroath

In: Greig Spence, forward (Alloa Athletic); Luke Donnelly, forward (Stranraer undisclosed).

Out: Kane Hester, forward (Elgin City). Loan: Callum Smith, forward (Dunfermline Athletic)

Brechin City

In: Scott Robertson, midfielder (retired); Craig Thomson, midfielder (East Fife); Ross Kavanagh, forward (Peterhead); Graham Bowman, goalkeeper (unattached). Loan: Lewis Toshney, defender (Dundee United).

Out: Boris Melingui, forward (Dumbarton); Harvey Dailly, defender (Carnoustie Panmure). Loan ended: Callum Hendry, forward (St Johnstone); Cameron Blues, midfielder (Livingston).

Dumbarton

In: Boris Melingui, forward (Brechin City). Loan: Henk van Schaik, defender (Livingston); David Ferguson, defender (Ayr United); Ben Armour, forward (Greenock Morton).

Out: Andy Dowie, defender (retired); Brad Spencer, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Jamie McGowan, goalkeeper (Largs Thistle).

East Fife

In: None permanent.

Out: Craig Thomson, midfielder (Brechin City); Scott McBride, midfielder (Kelty Hearts); Craig McDowall, goalkeeper.

Forfar Athletic

In: Brad Spencer, midfielder (Dumbarton). Loan: Adam Eckersley, defender (St Mirren); Daniel Hoban, goalkeeper (Inverness Caledonian Thistle).

Out: Andy Munro, defender (Stenhousemuir, nominal fee). Loan ended: Mark Hill, midfielder (Celtic).

Montrose

In: Lewis Milne, midfielder (Raith Rovers).

Out: Jordan Millar, goalkeeper (Lochee United); Ryan Ferguson, midfielder; Danny Cavanagh, midfielder.

Raith Rovers

In: Dean Lyness, goalkeeper (St Mirren); Tony Dingwall, midfielder (Ross County); Liam McDaid, defender (Stirling Albion). Loan: Craig McGuffie, midfielder (Ayr United).

Out: Danny Armstrong, midfielder (Ross County); Lewis Milne, midfielder (Montrose). Loan ended: Kieran Wright, goalkeeper (Rangers); Regan Hendry, midfielder (Celtic); Kevin Silva, goalkeeper (Heart of Midlothian). Loan: Euan Valentine, defender (Berwick Rangers); Ryan Stevenson, midfielder (Bo'ness United).

Stenhousemuir

In: Greg Hurst, forward (St Johnstone); Andy Munro, defender (Forfar Athletic, nominal fee); Ryan Watters, forward (Albion Rovers). Loan: Russell Dingwall, midfielder (Ross County).

Out: Colin McMenamin, forward (retired, stays as manager). Loan ended: Kevin O'Hara, forward (Falkirk); Harry Paton, midfielder (Ross County).

Stranraer

In: Conor O'Keefe, forward (St Mirren). Loan: Joao Vitoria, forward (Airdrieonians).

Out: Luke Donnelly, forward (Arbroath, undisclosed); Max Ashmore, midfielder (Stirling Albion). Loan ended: Ciaran Diver, forward (Celtic)