Cenk Tosun: Crystal Palace want Everton striker on loan

Cenk Tosun has scored twice in 19 appearances for Everton this season

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Everton striker Cenk Tosun on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Turkey international joined the Toffees from Besiktas for £27m in January 2018.

He scored five goals in 14 appearances last season, but has managed only two in 19 games this campaign having been largely used as a substitute.

Everton have already sent Senegal forward Oumar Niasse out on loan to Cardiff during this transfer window.