Sergio Ramos scores another Panenka in Real Madrid Copa del Rey win

Who will be the first keeper to win the battle of wits against Ramos?

Someday soon he's going to get caught out...

All it will take is for a goalkeeper to stand still in the middle of the goal and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will look very silly indeed.

The central defender scored his seventh penalty of the season in a 4-2 Copa del Rey quarter-final first-leg win over Girona - and his fourth 'Panenka' style chip down the middle.

"It's a very good personal moment and it's a way of expressing my way of being and feeling," said Ramos.

"As long as I keep getting it in! Goalkeepers wait for me more, and if they do not move, I'll have to try to put it to one side."

Ramos has become a master of the art, with former Czech midfielder Antonin Panenka - who lends his name to the technique - saying last year that he's the best in the current game.

Seven of Ramos' 15 career penalties have been Panenkas and the Spain captain - who became first-choice penalty taker for Real when Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus - later took his tally of goals for the season to nine with a powerful header from a corner.

Lucas Vazquez and Karim Benzema also scored for Real as they took a two-goal lead into next Thursday's second leg.

Ramos' Real Madrid penalties this season (all scored)...