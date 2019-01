Scottish League Two ins and outs - January 2019

The winter transfer window closes at midnight on Thursday, but what business has each Scottish League Two club done so far this month?

Remember, you can check out all the day's rumours in today's gossip column.

Albion Rovers

In: Jason Krones, defender (Motherwell); Gregor Fotheringham, midfielder (Queen's Park); Declan Byrne, midfielder (Elgin City); Gary Phillips, midfielder (Berwick Rangers); Ben Reilly, defender (Troon); Michael Hardie, defender (Drumchapel United); Ben Daily, defender. Loan: Shaun Rodgers, forward (Greenock Morton).

Out: Ryan Watters, forward (Stenhousemuir); Alan Murdoch, defender (Cumnock); Graham Gracie, forward (Cumnock); Lewis McLear, midfielder; Scott Forrester, defender; Steven Smith, defender.

Annan Athletic

In: None permanent. Loan: Aidan McAdams, goalkeeper (Rangers).

Out: Max Wright, forward (Stirling Albion); Scott Roberts, midfielder (Elgin City). Loan ended: Ruaridh Langan, midfielder (Greenock Morton).

Berwick Rangers

In: Calum Adamson, forward (Hill of Beath Hawthorn). Loan: Matthew Knox, forward (Livingston); Euan Valentine, defender (Raith Rovers).

Out: Gary Phillips, midfielder (Albion Rovers); John Neill, midfielder; Jamie Todd, defender. Loan ended: Greg Hurst, forward (St Johnstone); Chris Hamilton, defender (Heart of Midlothian).

Clyde

In: None permanent.

Out: None permanent.

Cowdenbeath

In: Matty Henvey, forward (Dundee).

Out: None permanent. Loan ended: Josh Skelly, forward (Montrose).

Edinburgh City

In: None permanent.

Out: None permanent. Loan: Jack Breen, midfielder (Hamilton Academical).

Elgin City

In: Kane Hester, forward (Arbroath); Scott Roberts, midfielder (Annan Athletic).

Out: Shane Sutherland, forward (Elgin City, undisclosed fee); Craig Beattie, forward. Loan: Thomas McHale, goalkeeper (Weymouth).

Peterhead

In: Ryan Dow, forward (Ross County); Out: Shane Sutherland, forward (Peterhead, undisclosed fee); Sam Henderson, goalkeeper (East Kilbride).

Out: Ross Kavanagh, forward (Brechin City); Lewis Buxton, midfielder. Loan ended: Ryan Gibson, goalkeeper (Queen of the South).

Queen's Park

In: David Galt, midfielder (Cambuslang Rangers).

Out: None permanent.

Stirling Albion

In: Jordan McGregor, defender (Aberdeen); Max Ashmore, midfielder (Stranraer); Max Wright, forward (Annan Athletic). Loan: Archie Thomas, midfielder (Dundee United).

Out: Liam McDaid, defender (Raith Rovers). Loan: Scott Miller, forward (Greenock Juniors); Cameron Hayes, midfielder (Johnstone Burgh); Callum Law, goalkeeper (Wishaw).