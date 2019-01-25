Kenny Miller: Dundee face five crucial games in battle against relegation

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hearts 1-2 Dundee

Dundee striker Kenny Miller believes the next five fixtures will determine whether his side avoid relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

The Dark Blues recorded their first win away to Hearts in six years on Wednesday to lift themselves above St Mirren at the bottom of the table.

Dundee take on two of their rivals in the bottom four in their next games.

"We are going to have to pick up points in those games because they are inviting fixtures," Miller said.

"We have looked a the fixtures and if we are going to be in the league next season then, starting on Wednesday, we had to pick up points in the next six games. We go into a tough run after those games."

After facing Motherwell and Hamilton Academical, Dundee meet Kilmarnock, Livingston and Hibernian.

While Miller thought "there are opportunities there", he stressed that "we can't get carried away".

"We had a good run end of November, start of December and then we had Kilmarnock, Celtic, Aberdeen all away from home, it was tough and we lost those three," he recalled.

"It was a huge win against Hearts and it is always nice to see yourself off the bottom of the table."

Dundee are now one point ahead of St Mirren and one behind Hamilton, with Motherwell a further 10 points better off.

Team more important than starting place

Miller (left) and Dundee also face a Scottish Cup replay against Queen of the South

Manager Jim McIntyre has signed forwards Craig Curran, from Dundee United, and Andrew Nelson, from Sunderland, during January and the latter scored in the 2-1 win at Tynecastle as Miller had to make do with coming on as a late substitute.

However, the former Scotland striker, who has not scored in six games since a run of seven goals in five, says he has to accept that, at 39, he is not going to start every game.

"I still think I can play 90 minutes of every game, but if truth be told, you have to be careful about picking up injuries," he said.

"It is always disappointing not to be in the team, but it is more important that the team get the victory."