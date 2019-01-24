Christopher Nkunku: Arsenal in talks to sign Paris St-Germain midfielder

Christopher Nkunku played under Gunners head coach Unai Emery at Paris St-Germain

Arsenal are in talks to sign Paris St-German midfielder Christopher Nkunku.

The 21-year-old France youth international played under Gunners head coach Unai Emery when he was in charge of the French side last season.

But he has featured less frequently since Thomas Tuchel took charge.

Arsenal want to take Nkunku on loan until the end of the season with an option to then buy - but PSG are said to favour extending his contract before sanctioning a loan move.

The Premier League club are attracted by Nkunku's versatility and view him as a potential successor to Aaron Ramsey, who is set to leave as a free agent next summer.

Although the deal is complex and at an early stage, there is full consensus across the Arsenal hierarchy that it should be pursued.