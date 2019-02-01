Preston North End v Derby County

Frank Lampard's Derby will move up to fifth in the Championship if they beat Preston on Friday

Preston North End expect to have captain Tom Clarke back for the visit of Derby County.

The defender has resumed training after a calf problem, but forward Louis Moult is out with a hamstring injury.

Derby are without goalkeeper Scott Carson and midfielder Mason Mount because of injuries, while full-back Jayden Bogle is suspended.

Ex-England left-back Ashley Cole is not quite ready to be considered for a first start since joining the Rams.

Midfielder Andy King, who joined on loan from Leicester City on transfer deadline day, could be included in the squad.

Match facts