Kilmarnock v Heart of Midlothian
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Kilmarnock have lost two of their past three home league games against Hearts (W1), although they haven't lost back-to-back such matches against them in the top-flight since January 2011 (three straight defeats).
- Hearts have won just one of their past five league meetings with Kilmarnock (D1 L3), a 1-0 win in August 2018.
- Kilmarnock are currently enjoying a run of five straight home league wins - they have never previously win six in a row on home soil in the Scottish Premiership.
- Hearts have won three of their past four league games (L1), as many as their previous 12 combined (W3 D2 L7).
- Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones has scored three goals in his past four league games - he had only scored three across his last 43 Scottish Premiership appearances before this.