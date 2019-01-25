Cedric Soares: Southampton defender to join Inter Milan on loan

Soares scored his first Premier League goal in December in Southampton's 2-2 draw with Manchester United

Southampton defender Cedric Soares has agreed to join Inter Milan on loan for the rest of the season.

The former Sporting Lisbon right-back has made more than 100 appearances and scored twice since joining the Saints in 2015.

Soares, 27, has flown to Italy for his medical with the deal expected to be completed later on Friday.

There is thought to be an option in the deal for Inter to buy the Portugal international for £9.5m in the summer.

Soares' arrival has been prompted by Inter's injury concerns over Sime Vrsaljko, who is on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Vrsaljko has been troubled by knee injuries, leading Inter to consider alternatives, which also included Manchester United's Matteo Darmian.

