Emiliano Sala: Cardiff City's transfer window extension request rejected

Fans have laid tributes to Emiliano Sala at Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City have had a request to conduct transfer dealings after the window closes on 31 January rejected.

The club asked the Premier League for "special dispensation" after the plane carrying striker Emiliano Sala went missing on Monday.

The Argentine, 28, joined Cardiff from Nantes on Saturday for £15m, becoming their record signing.

Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo said the request was "not something the Premier League could consider".

He added the decision was something the club understands and was anticipating.

Sala had been Cardiff's main target for the January transfer window, which closes at 23:00 GMT on 31 January.

The player and pilot David Ibbotson were on board a light aircraft which disappeared from radar over the Channel Islands while travelling to Cardiff from Nantes.

A three-day search of the English Channel was called off on Thursday, though there have been calls from Sala's family, friends and fellow footballers for it to resume.

The Premier League has confirmed that all fixtures next week will have "a moment of silent reflection" for Sala and Ibbotson.

Cardiff are due to play at Arsenal on Tuesday, 29 January and the Welsh club's chairman Mehmet Dalman said this week there are no plans to rearrange the match.