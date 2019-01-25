Steve Bruce: Sheffield Wednesday boss still needs management 'drug'

Steve Bruce (right) chats to England all-rounder Moeen Ali in Barbados

Incoming Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has admitted contemplating whether to end his managerial career before accepting the Hillsborough job.

The 58-year-old was appointed at the start of the year, but will not take charge until 1 February.

He is currently in the Caribbean watching the England cricket team.

"Football management nowadays is a really tough gig, but it's in you, it's that little drug," Bruce told the BBC's Test Match Special.

"I thought long and hard about whether I wanted to do it again, but I get another opportunity, a phone call is made and before I know it, I'm back on the wagon again."

Bruce was sacked by Aston Villa last October, with the club 12th in the Championship table after reaching the play-off final last season.

But the ex-Sheffield United boss decided to continue his 21-year managerial career with their city rivals after they dismissed Jos Luhukay.

Assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence are currently in charge of the team ahead of Bruce's arrival in South Yorkshire.

"I needed a break," he said. "Sometimes you look at yourself and say to yourself 'what have I done wrong?'

"You get the sack and it hurts you, but you dust yourself down, take a bit of time and thankfully Sheffield Wednesday have given me this great opportunity and a great offer and I can't wait to get started next week.

Wednesday are currently 16th, 11 points outside the play-off places, and will be away to bottom club Ipswich Town in Bruce's first game on 2 February.

"They've had a tough couple of years, so probably that's why I've got the job," said Bruce, who has been studying England's preparations for the Test series against West Indies.

"I've had the pleasure of seeing the England cricket team, their approach to a different sport, as in the coaching, as in the training and the fitness levels.

"You're never too old to learn. It's been fascinating, how the game has evolved, what they expect and (England assistant coach) Paul Farbrace, in particular, has been fantastic.

"It's given me an insight into another different sport, how they train, how they play, how they prepare, I've really enjoyed it."