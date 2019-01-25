Chelsea: Reading sign USA international Matt Miazga on loan until end of season

USA international Matt Miazga won the most recent of his 11 caps against England at Wembley in November

Championship strugglers Reading have made their fifth January window loan signing by bringing in USA international Matt Miazga from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old former New York Red Bulls defender has signed until the end of the season.

"Matt is a skilful, committed and commanding presence at the centre of defence," said manager Jose Gomes.

His arrival follows that of fellow Chelsea reserve Lewis Baker, who had been on loan at Leeds United.

Reading have also brought in Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez, Norwich striker Nelson Oliveira and Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria.

The Royals are 22nd in the Championship, two points adrift of safety, having won just once in 12 league games.

