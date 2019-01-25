Checkatrade Trophy: Bury host Portsmouth, Sunderland visit Bristol Rovers

Sunderland beat Manchester City's under-21s in the quarter-finals on Tuesday

League One leaders Portsmouth have been drawn away against League Two high-fliers Bury in the semi-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy.

The other match sees Sunderland travel to League One rivals Bristol Rovers.

Both ties will be played in the week starting 25 February and will be held over over one leg, with the matches going straight to penalties if scores are level after 90 minutes.

The final takes place on Sunday 31 March at Wembley.

Bury, who are second in League Two, were 5-2 winners against Oxford United in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, while Portsmouth beat Peterborough 1-0 at Fratton Park to make the last four.

Sunderland beat Manchester City's academy side 2-0, while Rovers eased to a 3-0 win over 10-man Port Vale.

Semi-final fixtures