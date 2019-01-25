Motherwell: Stephen Robinson 'confident' David Turnbull will sign new deal

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: David Turnbull scores as Motherwell sink Hibernian

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is "confident" David Turnbull will sign a new deal at the club.

The attacking midfielder, 19, has become a key player for the Lanarkshire side after coming through the ranks.

The scorer of the winning goal against Hibernian on Wednesday, Turnbull's current contract is up in the summer.

"They are making progress on it. I think both parties want to get it done so the sooner the better," said Robinson.

"He just needs to concentrate on playing football and let other people worry about getting the right deal done."

Motherwell's victory over Hibs, which moves them to within five points of the Easter Road club in eighth, was largely down to Turnbull and his fellow academy graduates.

Jake Hastie was instrumental in the winning goal, while Allan Campbell was a formidable force in midfield.

Earlier this week former Rangers and Motherwell defender Maurice Ross took over as under-20s manager from Stephen Craigan, with Robinson underlining the importance of the role to the club to keep that young talent coming through.

"It's been a massive part of what we do," he said.

"It's up to him to develop them and it is then a handover process as we dip them in and out of training with the first team.

"I have seen Mo in training, he is top class. That's what we need, we have to coach players here."