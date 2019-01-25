Fifa ban retired Niger referee Ibrahim Chaibou for life

Fifa's ethics committee took the decision to ban Ibrahim Chaibou from all football-related activity for life

World football's governing body Fifa has imposed a life ban on retired Niger referee Ibrahim Chaibou from all football-related activities and has also fined him 177,000 euros.

Fifa's independent ethics committee found 52-year old Chaibou guilty of having "taken bribes."

"Mr Chaibou has been banned for life from all football related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level," Fifa said in a statement on Thursday.

Fifa's ethics committee did not state which games the world body had taken into account when investigating Chaibou.

Chaibou famously awarded three penalties to South Africa in a 2010 World Cup warm-up match between South Africa and Guatamala in Polokwane in 2010 which South Africa won 5-0.