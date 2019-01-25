Paul Smyth: Northern Ireland forward joins Accrington Stanley on loan from QPR

Northern Ireland international Paul Smyth has been out of favour at QPR

Accrington Stanley have signed Northern Ireland forward Paul Smyth on loan from QPR for the rest of the season.

Smyth, 21, was signed in time to make his debut in Saturday's FA Cup tie against Derby County.

He moved to QPR from Linfield in August 2017 and recently had his contract extended by the Championship club.

But he has been overlooked by boss Steve McClaren and a recent outing as a substitute against Preston was his first league appearance since August.

He has played 19 times since joining the R's, scoring twice - and also found the net against South Korea when he made his international debut last March.

"I have looked at how Accrington have done over the last few seasons and obviously they have come up and are doing well in League One this season. Hopefully I can add to the success," Smyth told Stanley's website.

"It's a chance for me to express myself and hopefully impress people."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.