Josh Earl: Preston North End defender signs contract extension

Josh Earl has been with Preston since the age of nine

Preston have extended Josh Earl's contract until the summer of 2021.

The 20-year-old left-back is a product of the club's academy and has made 30 first-team appearances.

"Josh is getting better and better and we look forward to continuing to work with him," said boss Alex Neil.

"He has had a mixed season so far, starting the season out of the side, working hard to get back in, getting injured and then suspended, but he has a bright future ahead of him."