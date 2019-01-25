David Wheeler: QPR winger joins MK Dons on loan until the end of the season

David Wheeler scored 33 goals in 151 league appearances for Exeter

League Two MK Dons have signed Queens Park Rangers winger David Wheeler on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old will link up with his former Exeter manager Paul Tisdale, who is now in charge in Milton Keynes.

Wheeler was recalled from his loan spell at Portsmouth on Thursday after making 18 appearances this season.

"I'm looking forward to playing regular football and helping the team. I've had most of my career under 'Tis'," Wheeler said.

"We always had a good relationship - he knows how to get the best out of my game.

"I think it's always important to have that smooth transition, especially when I haven't played regular football for a while, knowing the staff was a big thing for me.

"I want to score goals but more importantly I want to do everything I can to help the team win."

Tisdale's side are currently fifth in League Two and visit Grimsby Town on Saturday.

Wheeler has made nine appearances, scoring one goal, for QPR since he moved to Loftus Road from Exeter in August 2017.

