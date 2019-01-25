Rangers sign keeper Andy Firth from Barrow on 18-month deal

Andy Firth came through the ranks at Liverpool

Rangers have signed goalkeeper Andy Firth from National League side Barrow for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has signed an 18-month deal at Ibrox, with the move subject to international clearance.

Firth started his career at Liverpool and worked with Rangers manager Steven Gerrard in his previous role as under-18s coach at Anfield.

He joined Barrow in July 2018 and has made 18 appearances for the club this season.

"When an opportunity comes like this, it's impossible to say no," the Yorkshireman told Rangers TV.

"When I got the call from my agent, it was just a bit of a weird one - it wasn't what I expected when I was playing for Barrow.

"To join a club which is definitely just as big as Liverpool, more successful and to be in and around the first team is a massive thing for me."

Firth had a previous loan spell with Chester for the second half of last season and will provide cover for Allan McGregor and Wes Foderingham.

Meanwhile Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, 20, and forward Andrew Dallas, 19, will join Greenock Morton on loan until the end of the season.