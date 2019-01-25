Scott Brown: Celtic captain's future unclear after talks

Captain Scott Brown has held talks with Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell about his future

Celtic captain Scott Brown's future remains unclear after talks with club chief executive Peter Lawwell.

The 33-year-old's contract is up in the summer and reports have linked the midfielder with a move to the Australian A-League.

"Scott has spoken with Peter and they had a meeting but there's nothing to add," manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Asked whether the talks had produced a resolution, Rodgers added: "I don't know, I wasn't in the conversation."

Brown has made 30 appearances for Celtic this season, but had a spell on the sidelines with a calf injury in the autumn when Callum McGregor provided cover in the deeper central midfield role.

Before Wednesday's 4-0 win over St Mirren, Rodgers confirmed the club are in talks to sign winger Maryan Shved, but added after the game he "didn't know a great deal" about the Ukrainian.

The Celtic manager would not be drawn on the club's recruitment strategy, but said Shved was "very talented" and the deal should be completed by the beginning of next week.

Oliver Burke and Timothy Weah have both joined the Scottish champions on loan in the January window, while striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo arrived in Scotland this week after his move from Dunajska Streda in Slovakia.

Rodgers declared himself "happy" with his squad but says there is still scope for further signings.

"We're open to bringing in players of quality, that's what's key for us," he said.

"But they're not always available and they're not always affordable. Whoever comes in or doesn't come in, we will work with the players we have here."