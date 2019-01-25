Steven Gerrard: Rangers' players must show more consistency

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Kilmarnock 2-1 Rangers

Rangers' players must "prove themselves" after their defeat to Kilmarnock, says Steven Gerrard.

The Ibrox side lost 2-1 at Rugby park on Wednesday having beaten rivals Celtic before the winter break.

Now three points behind their Old Firm rivals in the Scottish Premiership having played a game more, Gerrard wants more from his squad.

"We do certainly need to improve in terms of being more consistent," the Rangers manager said.

"I've got confidence the team is capable of going anywhere and getting the right result. But the players have to go prove themselves."

Rangers travel to Livingston on Sunday after dropping points in 10 of their 22 league matches this season.

Gerrard admitted a "frustration" that his side have not reached the same levels as in the victory over Celtic on a regular basis, but says each side in the Premiership present a "different challenge".

"I'm not naive to think that just because we beat Celtic and performed at a very high level we're going to get that every single game. Each game and each scenario are different," Gerrard added.

Centre-back Connor Goldson will not be fit for the trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena, where Rangers have already lost this season, and Gerrard backed Joe Worrall to bounce back after his error led to Eamonn Brophy's equaliser for Kilmarnock in midweek.

"I don't think Joe is that insecure that he is going to need a cuddle or an arm around from me," said Gerrard.

"He is a big boy. People make mistakes and he's human."

Meanwhile, United States international Matt Polster has had his work permit accepted and is expected to join the Rangers squad "in the coming days".