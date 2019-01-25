David McGoldrick: Sheffield United reward striker with new contract until 2021

David McGoldrick has scored five times in his last seven games

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick has signed a new contract to stay at Bramall Lane until 2021.

The 31-year-old has scored 10 goals in 23 starts this season after joining the Blades last summer.

He was released by Ipswich before moving to Yorkshire and has played in all 28 league games this season.

"His goals have been vital, but his general contribution, including excellent link-up play, has been fantastic," manager Chris Wilder said.

"He has made a vital contribution to the club, on and off the field, and we are delighted to reward him.

"David came in on a short-term deal but has been outstanding for us in the first-half of the season and we are confident he will continue producing."

McGoldrick's previous clubs include Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Coventry City.