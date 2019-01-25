Women's Super League: Reading sign striker Rakel Honnudottir

From the section

Rakel Honnudottir made her debut for Iceland in 2008

Reading Women have signed Iceland international Rakel Honnudottir from Swedish side IF Limhamn Bunkeflo 07.

The 30-year-old striker represented her country at the Women's European Championships in 2009 and 2013.

Reading manager Kelly Chambers said: "Rakel has great attributes including her power, strength and a very good eye for goal with a variety of finishes."

Honnudottir is available for the home Women's Super League game against second-placed Arsenal on Sunday.

Details of her contract with Reading have not been disclosed.