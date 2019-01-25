Women's Super League: Reading sign striker Rakel Honnudottir
Reading Women have signed Iceland international Rakel Honnudottir from Swedish side IF Limhamn Bunkeflo 07.
The 30-year-old striker represented her country at the Women's European Championships in 2009 and 2013.
Reading manager Kelly Chambers said: "Rakel has great attributes including her power, strength and a very good eye for goal with a variety of finishes."
Honnudottir is available for the home Women's Super League game against second-placed Arsenal on Sunday.
Details of her contract with Reading have not been disclosed.