Alex Jones: Cambridge United sign Bradford City striker on loan

Alex Jones has scored 10 goals in 30 games for Bradford

Cambridge United have signed Bradford striker Alex Jones on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has made just three appearances for the Bantams this season - all of them in October.

He could make his debut in the League Two game at Exeter on Saturday.​

"If I can put a run of games together, keep fit, then I back myself to score a lot of goals to help the team as much as I can for the remainder of the season," he said.

"The most important thing is to gain plenty of match minutes under the belt."

Jones played youth football for West Brom and Birmingham before moving to Grimsby and Port Vale on loan and joining Bradford in 2017.

