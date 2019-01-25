Jordan Hallam: Scunthorpe sign Sheffield United midfielder on free transfer

Scunthorpe are currently 16th in League One, just four points above the relegation places

Scunthorpe United have signed Sheffield United midfielder Jordan Hallam on a free transfer.

The 20-year-old has agreed an 18-month deal with the League One club and is their sixth new signing this month.

Hallam's sole game for United came in an EFL Trophy win over Grimsby in 2016.

In the past two years he has been on loan at Southport and Norwegian side Viking FK, and also spent time at National League club Chesterfield this season, scoring once in four games.

Meanwhile, Scunthorpe have also agreed a new contract with striker Kyle Wootton, the 22-year-old committing himself to the club until the summer of 2021.

