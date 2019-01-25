Sunderland 'Til I Die Netflix documentary was not wanted by players says John O'Shea

Simon Grayson (left) is replaced as Sunderland manager by Chris Coleman during the Netflix documentary

Former Sunderland defender John O'Shea believes "99%" of the club's players did not want a film crew to cover their 2017-18 Championship relegation season.

The documentary 'Sunderland 'Til I Die' charted a dismal campaign which saw Sunderland relegated to League One.

The series covers the sacking of Simon Grayson, appointment of Chris Coleman and a second successive relegation.

"I have not watched all of it. I've lived through it so why would I need to watch it again?" said O'Shea.

"From my point of view and I'd say 99% of the players, we didn't want it to happen," O'Shea, who joined Reading in June, told BBC Radio 5 live.

"It's one of those things. You go in in the morning, go in for a little bit of treatment and you realise there's little mini cameras dotted around."

Was filming harsh on some individuals?

During the eight-part series, events including the frenetic nature of a transfer deadline day and the ongoing frustrations of fans are captured.

Some supporters are visibly angered by midfielder Jack Rodwell's high wages at a time where spending on the team is minimal, while midfielder Darron Gibson's dismissal by the club after being charged with drink driving also forms part of an episode.

Chief-executive Martin Bain is also filmed fielding difficult questions from fans, while Coleman is seen clashing with a supporter outside the Stadium of Light when the club's relegation is confirmed.

"The few bits I've seen, I'm glad the people of the club in the canteen, the player liaison officer, the kit men, they are really good people and I'm glad they have come out of it looking well," added O'Shea.

"The club itself is an amazing, amazing club and I loved every minute of it as it's a great place to play football. Yes the fans are passionate and vociferous but who doesn't want that?

"I'm glad it's getting good reviews. The people behind it were good people. You got to know the camera people but how things can be portrayed, with clever editing, for some of it I'd say it definitely came out unfair on some people.

"That's just how it was at the time as it was a negative story. It wasn't going to come out positive on everybody."

Sunderland finished bottom of the Championship during the season and their takeover by a consortium led by Stewart Donald late in the campaign features in the Netflix documentary.

The club are currently third in League One - three points off the automatic promotion places - and are unbeaten in all competitions in 2019.