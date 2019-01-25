Asian Cup: South Korea knocked out by Qatar in quarter-finals

Qatar had never reached the semi-finals before

2022 World Cup hosts Qatar produced a shock result by knocking out South Korea in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min played the full 90 minutes for Korea but could not prevent defeat.

Qatar - who will face Argentina in this summer's Copa America - will now play hosts UAE or Australia in the semis.

Son's return will be a boost for Tottenham, who are without the injured Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Spurs play Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

South Korea wasted a host of chances before Abdelaziz Hatim fired in a late winner to send Qatar into the last four for the first time.

Hwang Ui-jo thought he had equalised two minutes later - but he was ruled to be offside by the VAR.