Asian Cup - Quarter-final
South Korea0Qatar1

Asian Cup: South Korea knocked out by Qatar in quarter-finals

Qatars Abdelaziz Hatim celebrates
Qatar had never reached the semi-finals before

2022 World Cup hosts Qatar produced a shock result by knocking out South Korea in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min played the full 90 minutes for Korea but could not prevent defeat.

Qatar - who will face Argentina in this summer's Copa America - will now play hosts UAE or Australia in the semis.

Son's return will be a boost for Tottenham, who are without the injured Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Spurs play Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

South Korea wasted a host of chances before Abdelaziz Hatim fired in a late winner to send Qatar into the last four for the first time.

Hwang Ui-jo thought he had equalised two minutes later - but he was ruled to be offside by the VAR.

Line-ups

South Korea

  • 1Kim Seung-gyu
  • 2Lee Yong
  • 4KimBooked at 9mins
  • 19Kim Young-Gwon
  • 3Kim
  • 5Jung Woo-YoungBooked at 51mins
  • 8Ju Se-JongSubstituted forJiat 82'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 6HwangSubstituted forKoo Ja-Cheolat 74'minutes
  • 17LeeSubstituted forLee Seung-Wooat 84'minutes
  • 18Hwang

Substitutes

  • 9Ji
  • 10Lee Jae-Sung
  • 11Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 12Lee Seung-Woo
  • 13Koo Ja-Cheol
  • 14Hong Chul
  • 15Jung Seung-Hyun
  • 20Kwon
  • 21Kim Jin-hyeon
  • 22Kim
  • 23Cho Hyun-Woo

Qatar

  • 1Al Sheeb
  • 2Carvalho Deus Correia
  • 15Al RawiBooked at 40mins
  • 16Khoukhi
  • 4Salman
  • 18Rashid Abdallah Al-Ali
  • 10Al HaydosSubstituted forBoudiafat 90'minutes
  • 14Al Hajri
  • 6HatimBooked at 37mins
  • 11Afif
  • 19Zainalabiddin AbdullaSubstituted forAl Aaeldin Abdelmotaalat 90+5'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Al Aaeldin Abdelmotaal
  • 8Khaleefa Hamid
  • 9Mohammed
  • 12Boudiaf
  • 13Al Muhaza
  • 17Fahmi Mostafa
  • 20Afif Yahya
  • 21Mohamed Ali
  • 22Albakri
Referee:
Ravshan Irmatov

Match Stats

Home TeamSouth KoreaAway TeamQatar
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 25th January 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1UAE31204225
2Thailand311135-24
3Bahrain31112204
4India31024403

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Jordan32103037
2Australia32016336
3Palestine302103-32
4Syria301225-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1South Korea33004049
2China32015326
3Kyrgyzstan31024403
4Philippines300317-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iran32107077
2Iraq32106247
3Vietnam310245-13
4Yemen3003010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Qatar3300100109
2Saudi Arabia32016246
3Lebanon310245-13
4North Korea3003114-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan33006339
2Uzbekistan32017346
3Oman31024403
4Turkmenistan3003310-70
View full Asian Cup tables

Top Stories