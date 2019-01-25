Asian Cup: South Korea knocked out by Qatar in quarter-finals
-
- From the section Football
2022 World Cup hosts Qatar produced a shock result by knocking out South Korea in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup in Abu Dhabi.
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min played the full 90 minutes for Korea but could not prevent defeat.
Qatar - who will face Argentina in this summer's Copa America - will now play hosts UAE or Australia in the semis.
Son's return will be a boost for Tottenham, who are without the injured Harry Kane and Dele Alli.
Spurs play Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.
South Korea wasted a host of chances before Abdelaziz Hatim fired in a late winner to send Qatar into the last four for the first time.
Hwang Ui-jo thought he had equalised two minutes later - but he was ruled to be offside by the VAR.
Line-ups
South Korea
- 1Kim Seung-gyu
- 2Lee Yong
- 4KimBooked at 9mins
- 19Kim Young-Gwon
- 3Kim
- 5Jung Woo-YoungBooked at 51mins
- 8Ju Se-JongSubstituted forJiat 82'minutes
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 6HwangSubstituted forKoo Ja-Cheolat 74'minutes
- 17LeeSubstituted forLee Seung-Wooat 84'minutes
- 18Hwang
Substitutes
- 9Ji
- 10Lee Jae-Sung
- 11Hwang Hee-Chan
- 12Lee Seung-Woo
- 13Koo Ja-Cheol
- 14Hong Chul
- 15Jung Seung-Hyun
- 20Kwon
- 21Kim Jin-hyeon
- 22Kim
- 23Cho Hyun-Woo
Qatar
- 1Al Sheeb
- 2Carvalho Deus Correia
- 15Al RawiBooked at 40mins
- 16Khoukhi
- 4Salman
- 18Rashid Abdallah Al-Ali
- 10Al HaydosSubstituted forBoudiafat 90'minutes
- 14Al Hajri
- 6HatimBooked at 37mins
- 11Afif
- 19Zainalabiddin AbdullaSubstituted forAl Aaeldin Abdelmotaalat 90+5'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Al Aaeldin Abdelmotaal
- 8Khaleefa Hamid
- 9Mohammed
- 12Boudiaf
- 13Al Muhaza
- 17Fahmi Mostafa
- 20Afif Yahya
- 21Mohamed Ali
- 22Albakri
- Referee:
- Ravshan Irmatov
Match Stats
Home TeamSouth KoreaAway TeamQatar
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14