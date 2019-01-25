Neil Lennon: Two more January signings 'essential' for Hibs

Stephane Omeonga made his Hibs debut at Fir Park but was withdrawn at half time

Signing at least two new players is "essential" if Hibernian are to rescue their season, says manager Neil Lennon.

Ryan Gauld and Stephane Omeonga have been recruited on loan in January but Lennon is keen on adding a striker and a winger to his injury-hit squad.

The Edinburgh side may also be in the market for a defender if Ryan Porteous is sidelined by a knee problem sustained at Motherwell on Wednesday.

"Ryan's having a scan and then seeing a specialist," said Lennon.

"It didn't look good after the game. With Efe Ambrose being away, it's something we'll have to have a look at.

"It's just another blow, coming into this month we've lost arguably our best three players from the first half of the season in Ryan, Martin Boyle and Efe.

"We need to get some players in to bolster what we have and provide an injection of freshness and quality."

With a long list of absentees, Lennon named five academy players in the squad for the 1-0 loss at Fir Park, which leaves Hibs sitting eighth in the Premiership.

"We're down to the bare bones, I only have 13 senior players at the moment," he said. "We want to bring another two in, minimum. It's essential."

David Gray's return from injury could hand Lennon a much-needed boost for Sunday's visit to St Mirren.

The club captain has not started a league game since early October after struggling to recover from an ankle injury, but is close to a full return to action.

"It's been a long, frustrating time," said the full-back. "It's getting there, I'm back training now. It's not feeling as good as I would have liked it to have felt which is why it's been a long process.

"I'm feeling better every day and if the manager decides to put me in from the start then that's fantastic."