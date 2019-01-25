Timi Elsnik: Derby County midfielder joins Northampton Town on loan

Timi Elsnik has made three EFL Cup appearances for Derby

Northampton Town have signed Derby County midfielder Timi Elsnik on loan for the rest of the season.

The Slovenian, 20, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Mansfield and last season on loan at Swindon.

"Timi did really well at Mansfield who are a team chasing promotion," manager Keith Curle told Northampton's website.

"He was also a big success at Swindon before that and we are delighted to bring him in, He fits in with our plans and the way we want to play."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.