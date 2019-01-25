Neil Lennon: Head coach to miss Hibernian's match against St Mirren

Hibernian are on a run of five league matches without victory

Head coach Neil Lennon will not be in charge of Hibernian's Scottish Premiership match against St Mirren on Sunday, BBC Scotland has learned.

It is unclear if Lennon's assistant Gary Parker will be in the dugout.

Hibs sit eighth in the table after a winless run of five league matches following a 1-0 defeat by Motherwell on Wednesday.

Northern Irishman Lennon, 47, has been in charge of the Easter Road side since the summer of 2016.

He led Hibs to the Championship title in his first season as head coach, and fourth place in the top-flight with a record points haul last term.

