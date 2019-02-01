Championship
Hull15:00Stoke
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Stoke City

Sam Vokes
Sam Vokes scored four goals in 28 appearances for Burnley this season
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Hull City have problems in defence, with Reece Burke, Jordy de Wijs and Ondrej Mazuch all absent.

Ex-Birmingham defender Liam Ridgewell has joined the Tigers on a short-term deal, but is lacking match fitness.

Striker Sam Vokes could make his Stoke City debut after arriving on transfer deadline day, with Peter Crouch joining Burnley as part of the deal.

Defender Danny Batth is also set for his first Potters appearance, but midfielder Charlie Adam (calf) is out.

Match facts

  • Hull have won one of their last 15 league matches against Stoke (D6 L8), a 2-1 win in November 2009 in the Championship.
  • Stoke have won each of their last four league matches against Hull, scoring eight goals and conceding just once.
  • Hull have won their last four home league games, scoring 14 goals and conceding just twice. They last won five in a row at the KCOM Stadium in January 2016.
  • Stoke are winless in six away league games (D4 L2), since a 1-0 win at Bristol City in October.
  • Stoke have failed to score in four of their last six Championship games - as many as they had in their opening 23 league games this season.
  • Hull boss Nigel Adkins has never beaten Stoke City as a manager (P4 W0 D1 L3), with all matches coming in league competition. His last home game against them was in November 2007 with Scunthorpe United, a 2-3 defeat.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29176649311857
2Norwich29159554381654
3Sheff Utd29156848311751
4West Brom28148657352250
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Blackburn29111084041-143
9Nottm Forest29101274233942
10Aston Villa29101275346742
11Swansea29118104035541
12Birmingham2991374336740
13Hull29117114138340
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2991193337-438
16Preston2999114545036
17Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
18Brentford28810104339434
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2985162944-1529
21Rotherham29510142848-2025
22Reading2959153244-1224
23Bolton2958161943-2423
24Ipswich2939172350-2718
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC