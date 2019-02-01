Bristol City v Swansea City
Bristol City have centre-half Adam Webster fit after he missed the Robins' last two matches with injury.
Matty Taylor, Liam Walsh and Marley Watkins could also return for Lee Johnson's side, who are bidding for a seventh successive victory.
Swansea City will be without Leroy Few (hamstring), whose proposed move to Aston Villa fell through.
Wayne Routledge remains out, while Tom Carroll, Jefferson Montero and Wilfried Bony all left on transfer deadline day.
Match facts
- Bristol City haven't hosted Swansea in a league match since February 2011, a 0-2 defeat.
- Swansea have failed to score in eight of their last 10 league meetings with Bristol City.
- Swansea are looking to secure consecutive away league wins against Bristol City for the first time (P26 W5 D7 L14).
- Bristol City have won their last four Championship games - no side is on a current longer run in the competition. They last won five league games in a row in League One in March 2015.
- Swansea have scored at least once in each of their last seven away league games (W3 D1 L3), though they've only kept one clean sheet in that time.
- Since his Championship debut on February 3rd 2018, only Billy Sharp (23) has scored more Championship goals than Oliver McBurnie (22 - 9 for Barnsley, 13 for Swansea).