Championship
Bristol City15:00Swansea
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Swansea City

Adam Webster
Adam Webster missed Bristol City's recent wins against Nottingham Forest and Bolton
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Bristol City have centre-half Adam Webster fit after he missed the Robins' last two matches with injury.

Matty Taylor, Liam Walsh and Marley Watkins could also return for Lee Johnson's side, who are bidding for a seventh successive victory.

Swansea City will be without Leroy Few (hamstring), whose proposed move to Aston Villa fell through.

Wayne Routledge remains out, while Tom Carroll, Jefferson Montero and Wilfried Bony all left on transfer deadline day.

Match facts

  • Bristol City haven't hosted Swansea in a league match since February 2011, a 0-2 defeat.
  • Swansea have failed to score in eight of their last 10 league meetings with Bristol City.
  • Swansea are looking to secure consecutive away league wins against Bristol City for the first time (P26 W5 D7 L14).
  • Bristol City have won their last four Championship games - no side is on a current longer run in the competition. They last won five league games in a row in League One in March 2015.
  • Swansea have scored at least once in each of their last seven away league games (W3 D1 L3), though they've only kept one clean sheet in that time.
  • Since his Championship debut on February 3rd 2018, only Billy Sharp (23) has scored more Championship goals than Oliver McBurnie (22 - 9 for Barnsley, 13 for Swansea).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29176649311857
2Norwich29159554381654
3Sheff Utd29156848311751
4West Brom28148657352250
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Blackburn29111084041-143
9Nottm Forest29101274233942
10Aston Villa29101275346742
11Swansea29118104035541
12Birmingham2991374336740
13Hull29117114138340
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2991193337-438
16Preston2999114545036
17Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
18Brentford28810104339434
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2985162944-1529
21Rotherham29510142848-2025
22Reading2959153244-1224
23Bolton2958161943-2423
24Ipswich2939172350-2718
View full Championship table

