Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday

Steve Bruce was appointed by Sheffield Wednesday on 2 January but it was agreed he would not take charge of the Owls until the start of February

Ipswich's new signing James Bree could make his debut for the club in the home game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Right-back Bree, on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season, became Ipswich's seventh January arrival on deadline day.

Sheffield Wednesday's new recruits Dominic Iorfa, Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons are all available for Steve Bruce's first game in charge.

Iorfa, a permanent signing from Wolves, spent last season on loan at Ipswich.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert told BBC Radio Suffolk:

"People say the table doesn't lie, but it does at certain times without a doubt.

"We've deserved more than we've got from our performances in recent games where we've done really well.

"Do I think we deserve to be a bottom three team? No, I don't because of what I've seen and what the players have given.

"There's lads in really good form and we just need to get that little break, which all teams do. But, we go into every game thinking we can win."

I'm 'physically and emotionally' great - Bruce

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"There's a job to be done here. I don't think it's going to be a case of waving a magic wand.

"We'd all love to do an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and win eight out of nine games, we know that's going to be difficult, but that's going to be the aim.

"We've always got to look upwards, this club and the supporters will demand that.

"We've got to improve results in the short term to see how far that can take us."

Match facts