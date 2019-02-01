Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday
-
- From the section Championship
Ipswich's new signing James Bree could make his debut for the club in the home game against Sheffield Wednesday.
Right-back Bree, on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season, became Ipswich's seventh January arrival on deadline day.
Sheffield Wednesday's new recruits Dominic Iorfa, Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons are all available for Steve Bruce's first game in charge.
Iorfa, a permanent signing from Wolves, spent last season on loan at Ipswich.
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert told BBC Radio Suffolk:
"People say the table doesn't lie, but it does at certain times without a doubt.
"We've deserved more than we've got from our performances in recent games where we've done really well.
"Do I think we deserve to be a bottom three team? No, I don't because of what I've seen and what the players have given.
"There's lads in really good form and we just need to get that little break, which all teams do. But, we go into every game thinking we can win."
Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"There's a job to be done here. I don't think it's going to be a case of waving a magic wand.
"We'd all love to do an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and win eight out of nine games, we know that's going to be difficult, but that's going to be the aim.
"We've always got to look upwards, this club and the supporters will demand that.
"We've got to improve results in the short term to see how far that can take us."
Match facts
- Ipswich have lost two of their last four league games against Sheffield Wednesday (W1 D1) - one more than they'd lost in their 15 previously against the Owls.
- Sheffield Wednesday haven't completed a league double over Ipswich since the 2006-07 campaign.
- Ipswich are looking to secure back-to-back home league wins for the first time since December 2017, having beaten Rotherham last time out at Portman Road.
- Sheffield Wednesday have won just one of their last eight away league games (D2 L5), winning 1-0 at Middlesbrough in December.
- Ipswich boss Paul Lambert has never beaten Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship (W0 D2 L2), failing with Blackburn Rovers in 2015-16 and Wolves in 2016-17.
- Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher has only faced Norwich (8) and Hull (7) more often in English league football without scoring than he has Ipswich (4).