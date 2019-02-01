Wigan Athletic v Queens Park Rangers
Wigan Athletic could give debuts to new signings Danny Fox, Beni Baningime and Leon Clarke.
Anthony Pilkington may return after a bruised ankle and Nick Powell (calf) and Gavin Massey (hamstring) are also making progress.
QPR have midfielder Massimo Luongo available after missing six matches because of international commitments.
Geoff Cameron (ankle), Tomer Hemed (hernia) and Angel Rangel (thigh) are set to miss out again.
Match facts
- Wigan have won none of their past 10 matches against QPR in all competitions (W0 D4 L6), and have lost four in a row.
- QPR haven't conceded a goal in any of their previous three visits to the DW Stadium against Wigan in all competitions - two goalless draws and a 1-0 win.
- Wigan have won just one of their past 10 league games (D2 L7), beating Aston Villa 3-0 in January.
- QPR have won just one of their previous seven away league games (D3 L3), with that victory coming at Nottingham Forest in December last year.
- Wigan's Joe Garner has netted three goals in his past five league games, having scored just once in his first 14 this season.
- This will be QPR boss Steve McClaren's fifth league visit to Wigan - he has lost none of his previous four (W3 D1 L0), facing a different manager each time (Jewell, Coyle, Mackay, Joyce).