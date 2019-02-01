Wigan Athletic v Queens Park Rangers

From the section

Massimo Luongo had started all 24 of QPR's Championship matches before missing the last four because of international duty with Australia

Wigan Athletic could give debuts to new signings Danny Fox, Beni Baningime and Leon Clarke.

Anthony Pilkington may return after a bruised ankle and Nick Powell (calf) and Gavin Massey (hamstring) are also making progress.

QPR have midfielder Massimo Luongo available after missing six matches because of international commitments.

Geoff Cameron (ankle), Tomer Hemed (hernia) and Angel Rangel (thigh) are set to miss out again.

Match facts