West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough

Tony Pulis spent almost three years as West Brom head coach before his dismissal in November 2017

West Bromwich Albion are likely to be much changed for the return of former boss Tony Pulis with Middlesbrough.

After nine changes in the FA Cup at Brighton last weekend, Albion also have three new loan signings available, wingers Jacob Murphy and Jefferson Montero and midfielder Stefan Johansen.

Boro boss Pulis is expected to give ex-Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi his first league start for the club.

Ryan Shotton (knee) came through last weekend's return after a month out.

And the virus which swept through the dressing room before last weekend's 1-1 FA Cup fourth round draw with Newport has abated.

Pulis has lost two of his loan players, with defender Danny Batth recalled from his loan spell by parent club Wolves to sign for Stoke City and midfielder Grant Leadbitter returning to Sunderland.

Albion have Jake Livermore back in contention after a four-match suspension, but fellow midfielder James Morrison and winger Matt Phillips remain sidelined with ankle injuries.

The Baggies, in fourth, start the day three points better off than Boro, who are just a place behind.

