West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough
West Bromwich Albion are likely to be much changed for the return of former boss Tony Pulis with Middlesbrough.
After nine changes in the FA Cup at Brighton last weekend, Albion also have three new loan signings available, wingers Jacob Murphy and Jefferson Montero and midfielder Stefan Johansen.
Boro boss Pulis is expected to give ex-Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi his first league start for the club.
Ryan Shotton (knee) came through last weekend's return after a month out.
And the virus which swept through the dressing room before last weekend's 1-1 FA Cup fourth round draw with Newport has abated.
Pulis has lost two of his loan players, with defender Danny Batth recalled from his loan spell by parent club Wolves to sign for Stoke City and midfielder Grant Leadbitter returning to Sunderland.
Albion have Jake Livermore back in contention after a four-match suspension, but fellow midfielder James Morrison and winger Matt Phillips remain sidelined with ankle injuries.
The Baggies, in fourth, start the day three points better off than Boro, who are just a place behind.
Match facts
- In all competitions, Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has won his last five away matches at The Hawthorns, without conceding a single goal.
- West Bromwich Albion's three new signings mean that they now have six loan players (they also have Everton's Mason Holgate, Man City's Tosin Adarabioyo and Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle), but only five can appear in any match day squad.
- The Baggies last hosted Boro in a league match in August 2016 - when current Boro boss Tony Pulis was manager of the Baggies. It ended up 0-0.
- Albion have lost just one of their last 12 Championship games, the 2-1 defeat at former Baggies boss Tony Mowbray's Blackburn on New Year's Day.
- Boro's Championship games have had fewer goals (51) than any other side's in the competition this season (F31 A20). That is is six fewer than Albion have scored by themselves (57 in 28 games).
- Albion's 14-goal joint top scorer Jay Rodriguez has had a hand in five of West Brom's last seven league goals - four strikes and one assist.