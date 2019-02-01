Championship
West Brom15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis
Tony Pulis spent almost three years as West Brom head coach before his dismissal in November 2017
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

West Bromwich Albion are likely to be much changed for the return of former boss Tony Pulis with Middlesbrough.

After nine changes in the FA Cup at Brighton last weekend, Albion also have three new loan signings available, wingers Jacob Murphy and Jefferson Montero and midfielder Stefan Johansen.

Boro boss Pulis is expected to give ex-Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi his first league start for the club.

Ryan Shotton (knee) came through last weekend's return after a month out.

And the virus which swept through the dressing room before last weekend's 1-1 FA Cup fourth round draw with Newport has abated.

Pulis has lost two of his loan players, with defender Danny Batth recalled from his loan spell by parent club Wolves to sign for Stoke City and midfielder Grant Leadbitter returning to Sunderland.

Albion have Jake Livermore back in contention after a four-match suspension, but fellow midfielder James Morrison and winger Matt Phillips remain sidelined with ankle injuries.

The Baggies, in fourth, start the day three points better off than Boro, who are just a place behind.

Match facts

  • In all competitions, Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has won his last five away matches at The Hawthorns, without conceding a single goal.
  • West Bromwich Albion's three new signings mean that they now have six loan players (they also have Everton's Mason Holgate, Man City's Tosin Adarabioyo and Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle), but only five can appear in any match day squad.
  • The Baggies last hosted Boro in a league match in August 2016 - when current Boro boss Tony Pulis was manager of the Baggies. It ended up 0-0.
  • Albion have lost just one of their last 12 Championship games, the 2-1 defeat at former Baggies boss Tony Mowbray's Blackburn on New Year's Day.
  • Boro's Championship games have had fewer goals (51) than any other side's in the competition this season (F31 A20). That is is six fewer than Albion have scored by themselves (57 in 28 games).
  • Albion's 14-goal joint top scorer Jay Rodriguez has had a hand in five of West Brom's last seven league goals - four strikes and one assist.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29176649311857
2Norwich29159554381654
3Sheff Utd29156848311751
4West Brom28148657352250
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Blackburn29111084041-143
9Nottm Forest29101274233942
10Aston Villa29101275346742
11Swansea29118104035541
12Birmingham2991374336740
13Hull29117114138340
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2991193337-438
16Preston2999114545036
17Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
18Brentford28810104339434
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2985162944-1529
21Rotherham29510142848-2025
22Reading2959153244-1224
23Bolton2958161943-2423
24Ipswich2939172350-2718
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC