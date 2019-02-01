Sheffield United v Bolton Wanderers
Deadline-day signing Scott Hogan is likely to make his Sheffield United debut after arriving on loan from Championship rivals Aston Villa.
The striker has joined the third-placed Blades until the end of the season.
Bolton Wanderers, whose only two away league wins this season were back in August, have fitness worries over Ben Alnwick, Mark Beevers and Marc Wilson.
Midfielder Joe Williams (thigh) and winger Yanic Wildschut (ankle) both remain sidelined.
Match facts
- Sheffield United haven't completed a league double over Bolton since the 1947-48 season.
- Bolton have scored just one goal in their past four league meetings with Sheffield United (W1 L3), with current Blades forward Gary Madine scoring the winner in December 2017.
- Sheffield United have won their previous three home league games, last winning four in a row at Bramall Lane in November 2017.
- After winning their first two away league games this season, Bolton are winless in their last 12 on the road (D4 L8), losing each of their last five.
- As manager of Sheffield United, Chris Wilder has lost three games against Bolton in all competitions - against no side has he lost more (also three against Walsall).
- Bolton winger Sammy Ameobi has been involved in more Championship goals than any other Trotters player this season (6 - 3 goals, 3 assists).