Brentford v Blackburn Rovers
-
- From the section Championship
Brentford manager Thomas Frank has forward Sergi Canos pressing to retain his starting place after scoring in the 3-3 FA Cup fourth-round draw at Barnet.
Midfielders Emiliano Marcondes (ankle) and Lewis Macleod (hamstring) continue their rehabilitation.
Blackburn Rovers are again without captain Charlie Mulgrew who has resumed full training after a hamstring injury.
Winger Harry Chapman could make his debut after re-joining Rovers from Championship rivals Middlesbrough.
Match facts
- Brentford have lost each of their past four league matches against Blackburn, a run stretching back to March 2016.
- Blackburn are looking to win three consecutive away league matches against Brentford for the first time.
- After a run of six league games without a win during November and December (D1 L5), Brentford are unbeaten in their last six in the Championship (W3 D3).
- Blackburn have lost one of their previous nine away league visits to London (W4 D4), a 0-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic in April 2018.
- Blackburn are on the current joint-longest winning streak in the Championship (along with Bristol City), winning each of their past four games, including the last three without conceding.
- 10 of Blackburn's last 12 Championship goals have come in the second half of games.