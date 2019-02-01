Brentford v Blackburn Rovers

From the section

Harry Chapman has re-signed for Middlesbrough, the club where he began his career as a trainee

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has forward Sergi Canos pressing to retain his starting place after scoring in the 3-3 FA Cup fourth-round draw at Barnet.

Midfielders Emiliano Marcondes (ankle) and Lewis Macleod (hamstring) continue their rehabilitation.

Blackburn Rovers are again without captain Charlie Mulgrew who has resumed full training after a hamstring injury.

Winger Harry Chapman could make his debut after re-joining Rovers from Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

