Millwall v Rotherham United

Ben Marshall has made just one appearance since rejoining Millwall on loan from Norwich

Millwall are strengthened by the return of Ben Marshall, Ben Thompson and Fred Onyedinma for their Championship fixture with Rotherham.

The trio were ineligible for last week's FA Cup victory over Everton, but strikers Tom Elliott (shoulder) and Tom Bradshaw (knee) remain out.

Rotherham could still be without five long-term injury absentees.

They include Darren Potter (Achilles) and Jamie Proctor (ACL), Ryan Williams (hamstring) and Joe Newell (groin).

Rotherham manager Paul Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"We just need a bit of cutting edge hence why I was trying to get some new bodies in before the deadline.

"We just don't take our chances and it's not through a lack of effort or creativity. Everyone has a responsibility to score goals.

"I just think we let ourselves down by not being ruthless, every team in this division has the firepower to score goals.

"I don't want to change too much as there's nothing much wrong, but it's disappointing that we haven't collected enough points."

Match facts