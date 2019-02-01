Championship
Millwall15:00Rotherham
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Rotherham United

Millwall midfielder Ben Marshall
Ben Marshall has made just one appearance since rejoining Millwall on loan from Norwich
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Millwall are strengthened by the return of Ben Marshall, Ben Thompson and Fred Onyedinma for their Championship fixture with Rotherham.

The trio were ineligible for last week's FA Cup victory over Everton, but strikers Tom Elliott (shoulder) and Tom Bradshaw (knee) remain out.

Rotherham could still be without five long-term injury absentees.

They include Darren Potter (Achilles) and Jamie Proctor (ACL), Ryan Williams (hamstring) and Joe Newell (groin).

Rotherham manager Paul Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"We just need a bit of cutting edge hence why I was trying to get some new bodies in before the deadline.

"We just don't take our chances and it's not through a lack of effort or creativity. Everyone has a responsibility to score goals.

"I just think we let ourselves down by not being ruthless, every team in this division has the firepower to score goals.

"I don't want to change too much as there's nothing much wrong, but it's disappointing that we haven't collected enough points."

Match facts

  • Millwall have lost their past four Championship matches against Rotherham.
  • Rotherham have alternated between defeat and victory in their past six league visits to Millwall, winning on their most recent trip (1-0 in August 2014).
  • Millwall have kept a clean sheet in two of their past three home league games, more than they had in their previous 11 at the Den (one).
  • Rotherham have picked up just four points from their last 45 available on the road in league competition (P15 W0 D4 L11).
  • Current Millwall manager Neil Harris was on the scoresheet the last time the Lions beat Rotherham at the Den, a 4-0 victory in January 2007.
  • Only Bolton (7) have scored fewer first half goals than Rotherham (9) in the Championship this season.

Saturday 2nd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29176649311857
2Norwich29159554381654
3Sheff Utd29156848311751
4West Brom28148657352250
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Blackburn29111084041-143
9Nottm Forest29101274233942
10Aston Villa29101275346742
11Swansea29118104035541
12Birmingham2991374336740
13Hull29117114138340
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2991193337-438
16Preston2999114545036
17Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
18Brentford28810104339434
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2985162944-1529
21Rotherham29510142848-2025
22Reading2959153244-1224
23Bolton2958161943-2423
24Ipswich2939172350-2718
View full Championship table

