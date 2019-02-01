Millwall v Rotherham United
Millwall are strengthened by the return of Ben Marshall, Ben Thompson and Fred Onyedinma for their Championship fixture with Rotherham.
The trio were ineligible for last week's FA Cup victory over Everton, but strikers Tom Elliott (shoulder) and Tom Bradshaw (knee) remain out.
Rotherham could still be without five long-term injury absentees.
They include Darren Potter (Achilles) and Jamie Proctor (ACL), Ryan Williams (hamstring) and Joe Newell (groin).
Rotherham manager Paul Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"We just need a bit of cutting edge hence why I was trying to get some new bodies in before the deadline.
"We just don't take our chances and it's not through a lack of effort or creativity. Everyone has a responsibility to score goals.
"I just think we let ourselves down by not being ruthless, every team in this division has the firepower to score goals.
"I don't want to change too much as there's nothing much wrong, but it's disappointing that we haven't collected enough points."
Match facts
- Millwall have lost their past four Championship matches against Rotherham.
- Rotherham have alternated between defeat and victory in their past six league visits to Millwall, winning on their most recent trip (1-0 in August 2014).
- Millwall have kept a clean sheet in two of their past three home league games, more than they had in their previous 11 at the Den (one).
- Rotherham have picked up just four points from their last 45 available on the road in league competition (P15 W0 D4 L11).
- Current Millwall manager Neil Harris was on the scoresheet the last time the Lions beat Rotherham at the Den, a 4-0 victory in January 2007.
- Only Bolton (7) have scored fewer first half goals than Rotherham (9) in the Championship this season.