Championship
Reading15:00Aston Villa
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Aston Villa

Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham
Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham is the leading scorer in the Championship with 19 league goals
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Championship strugglers Reading signing may be without new striker Nelson Oliveira for the visit of Dean Smith's play-off contenders Aston Villa.

The Norwich loan man made a goalscoring debut on Tuesday with a penalty in the 1-1 draw at Bolton before suffering a minor adductor problem.

Villa have their two new loan signings available - defender Tyrone Mings and midfielder Tom Carroll.

But wide man Andre Green has now joined Jack Grealish on the sidelines.

As well as Grealish's ongoing shin problem, Green is out for a number of weeks after picking up a hamstring injury following his return from loan at Portsmouth.

Reading start the day in 22nd place, a point adrift of safety - and 18 behind 10th-placed Villa, who are four points outside the top six.

Match facts

  • Reading have never won back to back home league matches against Aston Villa.
  • Villa have only won one of their last four league matches against Reading.
  • Reading's win against Nottingham Forest in their last home league game ended a run of five without a win at the Madejski for the Royals.
  • Villa have lost more points from winning positions (23) than any other Championship side this season.
  • Eight of Reading striker Nelson Oliveira's nine Championship goals since the start of last season have been scored in the second half.
  • Top scorer Tammy Abraham has scored six of Aston Villa's last seven goals in the Championship.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29176649311857
2Norwich29159554381654
3Sheff Utd29156848311751
4West Brom28148657352250
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Blackburn29111084041-143
9Nottm Forest29101274233942
10Aston Villa29101275346742
11Swansea29118104035541
12Birmingham2991374336740
13Hull29117114138340
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2991193337-438
16Preston2999114545036
17Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
18Brentford28810104339434
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2985162944-1529
21Rotherham29510142848-2025
22Reading2959153244-1224
23Bolton2958161943-2423
24Ipswich2939172350-2718
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC