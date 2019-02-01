Reading v Aston Villa
Championship strugglers Reading signing may be without new striker Nelson Oliveira for the visit of Dean Smith's play-off contenders Aston Villa.
The Norwich loan man made a goalscoring debut on Tuesday with a penalty in the 1-1 draw at Bolton before suffering a minor adductor problem.
Villa have their two new loan signings available - defender Tyrone Mings and midfielder Tom Carroll.
But wide man Andre Green has now joined Jack Grealish on the sidelines.
As well as Grealish's ongoing shin problem, Green is out for a number of weeks after picking up a hamstring injury following his return from loan at Portsmouth.
Reading start the day in 22nd place, a point adrift of safety - and 18 behind 10th-placed Villa, who are four points outside the top six.
Match facts
- Reading have never won back to back home league matches against Aston Villa.
- Villa have only won one of their last four league matches against Reading.
- Reading's win against Nottingham Forest in their last home league game ended a run of five without a win at the Madejski for the Royals.
- Villa have lost more points from winning positions (23) than any other Championship side this season.
- Eight of Reading striker Nelson Oliveira's nine Championship goals since the start of last season have been scored in the second half.
- Top scorer Tammy Abraham has scored six of Aston Villa's last seven goals in the Championship.