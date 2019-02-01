Championship
Leeds17:30Norwich
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Norwich City

Tyler Roberts
Tyler Roberts has not scored for Leeds since their 1-0 win at Hull on 2 October
Championship leaders Leeds United will host second-placed Norwich City at a sold-out Elland Road on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites would go six points clear at the top with victory, while Norwich will move level on points with Leeds and go top if they win.

Tyler Roberts is set for his first league start since October and Pontus Jansson is back after Leeds boss Bielsa named his side two days in advance.

Philip Heise may make his Norwich debut after joining from Dynamo Dresden.

Midfielder Emiliano Buendia is expected to be fit after featuring in last week's 2-2 draw against Sheffield United, but Louis Thompson and Carlton Morris are still out.

Argentine Bielsa, who revealed his Leeds starting XI during his pre-match news conference on Thursday, will also have full-back Barry Douglas back on the bench.

The Whites won the reverse fixture at Carrow Road in August 3-0, thanks to goals from Mateusz Klich, Ezgjan Alioski and Pablo Hernandez.

Match facts

  • Leeds are looking to complete a league double over Norwich for the first time since the 1980-81 season.
  • Norwich have won just one of their last nine visits to Leeds in all competitions (D4 L4), a 2-0 win in April 2015.
  • Leeds have lost three of their last five Championship games (W2), as many as they had in their previous 25 in the competition (W16 D6 L3).
  • Norwich have lost just one of their last 17 Championship matches (W10 D6), and are unbeaten in their last 12 on the road (W6 D6).
  • Leeds' Pablo Hernandez (11) has provided more assists than any other Championship player this season.
  • Norwich's Teemu Pukki has been directly involved in 16 goals in his last 14 league games (12 goals, 4 assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29176649311857
2Norwich29159554381654
3Sheff Utd29156848311751
4West Brom28148657352250
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Blackburn29111084041-143
9Nottm Forest29101274233942
10Aston Villa29101275346742
11Swansea29118104035541
12Birmingham2991374336740
13Hull29117114138340
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2991193337-438
16Preston2999114545036
17Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
18Brentford28810104339434
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2985162944-1529
21Rotherham29510142848-2025
22Reading2959153244-1224
23Bolton2958161943-2423
24Ipswich2939172350-2718
