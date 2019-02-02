Notts County v Lincoln City
-
- From the section League Two
Line-ups
Notts County
- 27Schofield
- 7Alessandra
- 6Barclay
- 21O'Brien
- 18Stubbs
- 11Boldewijn
- 43Doyle
- 26Rose
- 24Milsom
- 28Mackail-Smith
- 30Stead
Substitutes
- 1Fitzsimons
- 2Tootle
- 3Bird
- 4Hewitt
- 8Vaughan
- 10Gomis
- 15Hemmings
Lincoln City
- 21Smith
- 14Toffolo
- 8Frecklington
- 16Bostwick
- 23Eardley
- 5Shackell
- 29Akinde
- 4O'Connor
- 11Carvalho Andrade
- 17McCartan
- 19Rowe
Substitutes
- 1Vickers
- 6O'Hara
- 7Pett
- 9Rhead
- 10Angol
- 15Wilson
- 26Anderson
- Referee:
- Antony Coggins
Match report to follow.