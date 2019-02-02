League Two
Notts County15:00Lincoln City
Venue: Meadow Lane, England

Notts County v Lincoln City

Line-ups

Notts County

  • 27Schofield
  • 7Alessandra
  • 6Barclay
  • 21O'Brien
  • 18Stubbs
  • 11Boldewijn
  • 43Doyle
  • 26Rose
  • 24Milsom
  • 28Mackail-Smith
  • 30Stead

Substitutes

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 2Tootle
  • 3Bird
  • 4Hewitt
  • 8Vaughan
  • 10Gomis
  • 15Hemmings

Lincoln City

  • 21Smith
  • 14Toffolo
  • 8Frecklington
  • 16Bostwick
  • 23Eardley
  • 5Shackell
  • 29Akinde
  • 4O'Connor
  • 11Carvalho Andrade
  • 17McCartan
  • 19Rowe

Substitutes

  • 1Vickers
  • 6O'Hara
  • 7Pett
  • 9Rhead
  • 10Angol
  • 15Wilson
  • 26Anderson
Referee:
Antony Coggins

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City29178453292459
2Mansfield301413345232255
3Bury30158758362253
4Forest Green301312546281851
5Carlisle301631148351351
6MK Dons29148746262050
7Exeter29138839291047
8Colchester301371045351046
9Stevenage30135123538-344
10Tranmere2911994238442
11Crewe30125133337-441
12Swindon301010103339-640
13Newport28117103845-740
14Oldham29109104237539
15Grimsby30114153038-837
16Crawley30113163542-736
17Northampton2971393839-134
18Port Vale3089132737-1033
19Cheltenham2988133545-1032
20Cambridge3095162850-2232
21Yeovil2879123034-430
22Morecambe3078153047-1729
23Macclesfield3076172948-1927
24Notts County2949162959-3021
