Grimsby Town v Newport County

Kristian Dennis has scored three league goals for Notts County this season

Grimsby Town could give a debut to deadline-day signing Kristian Dennis in Saturday's home League Two game against Newport County.

The striker has joined on loan from rock-bottom Notts County but Grimsby will be without the suspended Harry Davis and James McKeown.

Newport hope to have their deadline-day signings Adebayo Azeez, Ben Kennedy and Harry McKirdy available.

County are 13th in League Two, three points ahead of 15th placed Grimsby.