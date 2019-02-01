Grimsby Town v Newport County
Grimsby Town could give a debut to deadline-day signing Kristian Dennis in Saturday's home League Two game against Newport County.
The striker has joined on loan from rock-bottom Notts County but Grimsby will be without the suspended Harry Davis and James McKeown.
Newport hope to have their deadline-day signings Adebayo Azeez, Ben Kennedy and Harry McKirdy available.
County are 13th in League Two, three points ahead of 15th placed Grimsby.