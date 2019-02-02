Swindon Town P-P Forest Green Rovers

Saturday's League Two game between Swindon Town and Forest Green Rovers has been postponed because of unsafe areas surrounding the County Ground.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City29178453292459
2Mansfield301413345232255
3Bury30158758362253
4Forest Green301312546281851
5Carlisle301631148351351
6MK Dons29148746262050
7Exeter29138839291047
8Colchester301371045351046
9Stevenage30135123538-344
10Tranmere2911994238442
11Crewe30125133337-441
12Swindon301010103339-640
13Newport28117103845-740
14Oldham29109104237539
15Grimsby30114153038-837
16Crawley30113163542-736
17Northampton2971393839-134
18Port Vale3089132737-1033
19Cheltenham2988133545-1032
20Cambridge3095162850-2232
21Yeovil2879123034-430
22Morecambe3078153047-1729
23Macclesfield3076172948-1927
24Notts County2949162959-3021
View full League Two table

Top Stories