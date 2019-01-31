Motherwell v Livingston
- Motherwell are unbeaten in their past six home games against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership (W4 D2) since a 5-1 defeat in October 2002.
- Livingston's 2-0 win over Motherwell, the last time the two sides met, ended an eight-match winless streak against the Steelmen in the top-flight (D2 L6).
- Motherwell have won three consecutive league matches; they last won more in succession in the Scottish Premiership in April 2016 (run of five).
- Livingston have picked up just seven points from their past 66 available in away Scottish Premiership matches (P22 W1 D4).
- David Turnbull has been directly involved in five of Motherwell's past eight league goals, scoring three and assisting two.