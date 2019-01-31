Scottish Premiership
Hibernian15:00Aberdeen
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Aberdeen

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Hibernian have managed only one win in their past 13 Scottish Premiership clashes with Aberdeen (D4 L8), a 2-0 triumph in February 2018.
  • Aberdeen have lost only one of their past 12 away league games against Hibernian (W6 D5), keeping seven clean sheets in those matches.
  • Hibs haven't lost back-to-back home Scottish Premiership fixtures since April 2014 - they lost 0-1 to Hearts in their last home league match in December 2018.
  • Aberdeen have won each of their past four away league games, last winning more in a row within the same top-flight campaign when they won their final five away matches of the 2016-17 season.
  • Gary Mackay-Steven has been directly involved in 10 goals in his 14 Scottish Premiership appearances against Hibernian (seven goals, three assists), including six in six for Aberdeen (five goals, one assist).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic23163455144151
2Rangers23136447182945
3Kilmarnock23136434211345
4Aberdeen23134637241343
5Hearts2312382928139
6St Johnstone2311482628-237
7Hibernian238873324932
8Livingston238692623330
9Motherwell2383122233-1127
10Hamilton2342171449-3514
11Dundee2334161748-3113
12St Mirren2333171646-3012
