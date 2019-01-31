Scottish Premiership
Rangers15:00St Mirren
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v St Mirren

  • Rangers have never previously lost at home to St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership (P11 W9 D2 L0).
  • St. Mirren have lost 11 of their past 13 Scottish Premiership games against Rangers, their only win in this time coming on Christmas Eve, 2011 (D1).
  • Rangers are looking to win three consecutive matches in all competitions for just the second time under Steven Gerrard having previously done so in October 2018.
  • St. Mirren have kept just one clean sheet across their past 18 away top-flight matches (W2 D2 L14), conceding 43 goals in those games while scoring just 10 in reply.
  • Scottish Premiership top scorer Alfredo Morelos (13 goals) has been directly involved in 14 goals in his past 14 league games for Rangers, scoring 11 and assisting three.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic23163455144151
2Rangers23136447182945
3Kilmarnock23136434211345
4Aberdeen23134637241343
5Hearts2312382928139
6St Johnstone2311482628-237
7Hibernian238873324932
8Livingston238692623330
9Motherwell2383122233-1127
10Hamilton2342171449-3514
11Dundee2334161748-3113
12St Mirren2333171646-3012
View full Scottish Premiership table

