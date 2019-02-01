Crystal Palace v Fulham

New Crystal Palace striker Michy Batshuayi scored only one goal in 15 La Liga appearances on loan at Valencia earlier this season

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is suspended because of his sending off at Southampton on Wednesday night.

New signing Michy Batshuayi is under consideration to play but Cheikhou Kouyate and James Tomkins are both doubts after suffering knocks.

Fulham are assessing the fitness of deadline-day recruits Havard Nordtveit and Lazar Markovic.

Andre-Frank Anguissa could return but Joe Bryan is a doubt and Alfie Mawson remains unavailable.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Fulham's comeback win against Brighton has made this all the more interesting, as has the late transfer business completed by both clubs on Thursday night.

The arrival of Michy Batshuayi at Palace has generated a degree of excitement. The signings of Havard Nordtveit and Lazar Markovic for Fulham perhaps less so. I hope they prove me wrong.

Palace have found scoring at home a big problem. Even without Wilf Zaha, this is a chance to sort that out against the Premier League's leakiest defence.

Fulham haven't won away or two league games in a row all season. Sort THAT out and their season starts anew, with safety back in sight.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri on Wilfried Zaha's absence: "There are so many good players there, it's not only Zaha.

"It's a good team with a fantastic manager. Roy is unbelievable, we must be very concentrated."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Palace's recent performances have been decent and I would expect another positive display from them here, even without the suspended Wilfried Zaha.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v NFL stars Mohamed Sanu and Ryan Fitzpatrick

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have lost only one of their last 11 league matches away to Palace, winning five.

There have been 15 goals scored in the past four meetings.

Crystal Palace

Palace have claimed just five points from a possible 18 since December's 3-2 victory at Manchester City.

They have won only two of their 11 league games at Selhurst Park this season. Their tally of nine points at home is the second lowest in the division; Huddersfield have five.

The Eagles have scored just six goals at home and failed to score in seven of their 11 fixtures.

Seventeen Premier League goals have been scored at Selhurst Park, eight fewer than at any other stadium in 2018-19.

Only Liverpool have let in fewer first-half goals this season than Palace's seven.

Palace have won four and lost 19 of their last 28 Premier League London derbies.

Fulham